TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Within two months of the year, two teenage boys in Troy have lost their lives to gun violence. Police are continuing to look for suspects in both cases. Community members say enough is enough.

Troy Police say detectives are actively investigating multiple leads in Wednesday night’s shooting. A 16-year-old boy was shot on 5th Avenue near 105th Street. The boy later died at the hospital. Police have not released the teen’s name.

Local advocates say we can’t wait for another strategy to happen to come up with a solution. They are sounding the alarm as violence continues to happen in Collar City.

“Two young men 16-years-old die within 30 days, and that’s what happened right here in Troy,” said Deacon Jerry Ford, from United Ordained Church in Troy.

Steve Figueroa, is the Director of Workforce Development at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Capital Area. He was the victim’s basketball coach. Figueroa says the boy had so much ahead of him.

“It’s just sad that someone committed this sort of crime to a kid that is just starting his life. This boy was full of potential and had a lot of talent.”

This is the second teenager shot and killed in Troy. 16-year-old Anthony Christopher was killed inside a home on River Street on January 5. Troy Police told News10 the ages of recent victims are just as shocking to us as they are to other members of our community. Police are working with local organizations to develop ways to target youth-involved gun violence.

“There are resources that been allocated for gun violence prevention programs. We need to put them in certain communities,” said Deacon Ford.

Deacon Ford says more resources and attention need to be given to the North Central neighborhoods in Troy.

“I don’t understand why can’t we have that type of investment in that community because we know that type of love and intentionality in a specific area will cause the mindset of the people to shift.”

Happening on Saturday Feb. 12, the Boys and Girls Club in Troy are calling all moms to talk to their sons about putting an end to gun violence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518) 270-4421 or they can provide tips online.