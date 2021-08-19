Advocates push for #NYBOLD agenda as Hochul steps up to lead the state

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With less than a week of Governor Andrew Cuomo left in office, the focus is on Incoming Governor Kathy Hochul, and what her vision and goals for New York State will be. A broad coalition is calling on Hochul to ‘restore public trust’ in the Office.

“There’s a whole new opportunity here for state government to take a thoughtful look at things that had been bottled up, things that haven’t moved forward for any number of reasons. And to really make New York a fairer, safer place,” said Michael Polenberg with the nonprofit Safe Horizon. The organization is just one of many supporters of the #NYBOLD Agenda.

Advocates have sent a letter to incoming Governor Hochul, hoping she will advocate for policies to address ‘sexual and gender-based violence and harassment,’ as well as inequity. Some of their priorities include enacting a $15 minimum wage plus tips for restaurant workers and the Adult Survivors Act. “That would create new opportunities for individuals who were sexually assaulted as adults but who are unable to even consider a civil lawsuit at the time because of the very short statute of limitations,” Polenberg said.

Hochul has said she will outline her priorities shortly after she takes over the reins. So far she’s talked about strengthening the state’s eviction moratorium after part of it was struck down by the Supreme Court, making sure students safely return to schools, and continuing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Delta variant is still raging and it’s going to take all of us to defeat it,” she said last week.

She’s also said that anyone in the Attorney General’s report on sexual harassment found of wrongdoing won’t be welcome in her administration.