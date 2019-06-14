Advocates hold rally to oppose new Greene County jail

Advocates asking legislators to pause and rethink the construction of a new multi-million dollar jail in Greene County.

The proposed bill would authorize Greene County to outsource services and inmates to neighboring county jails. Last year, the county closed Greene County jail due to poor conditions.

According to Lori Torgersen, time is critical not only because of the state’s new bail reform law, but because of the current status of the construction which is getting ready to break ground.

The Session is scheduled to close in less than a week on June 19th, so supporters of the bill are hoping it will pass before that point.