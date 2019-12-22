Advocates for bill to lower legal BAC to .05 pushing for legislative hearing

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A bill to lower the legal blood alcohol content from .08 to .05 has been circulating the New York State Assembly for months. Remove Intoxicated Drivers, also known as RID, is working on getting a hearing scheduled for the bill in the next legislative session. One of the obstacles they’re facing is getting the public on board.

“People are skeptical. They don’t want to give the government more power, they kind of see it as an infringement on their rights. I get that, but the bottom line is, it saves lives,” William Aiken, Vice President of RID tells News10.

This isn’t the first time the bill has been introduced in New York. Aiken says it went into effect in Utah in 2018, and says that since then, the state has seen crashes reduced by 30 percent.

He believes the impact would be even bigger in New York, a state with a higher population. According to Aiken, it’ll make people more aware of how many drinks they’ve had, and less likely to get behind the wheel.

“The reason behind it is the deterrent, because people know they need to pay more attention to it,” Aiken told News10, “because at .05, everyone is impaired. You start to lose your peripheral vision at .02”

Aiken also stresses that the bill isn’t aiming to make criminals out of people who drive after one drink. He says one drink does not get the average person to a .05 BAC, especially if they wait an hour or two before getting behind the wheel.

“If people actually believe that they are going to have one drink and they’re going to be breaking the law, that’s misinformation,” Aiken told News10, “and that really needs to be corrected”

But still, your driving skills can be seriously compromised, even if you don’t feel drunk. Alcohol also affects your ability to judge just how impaired you are. As Aiken continues pushing for the bill, he offers the reminder heading into the holidays that the best thing you can do to keep yourself and everyone else safe on the roads, is to set up an Uber ride before you start drinking.

“My message is not to say don’t drink and drive,” Aiken told News10, “my message is, plan ahead, so you can allow yourself that freedom to have a good time.”

Aiken says RID’s objective right now is to get a hearing on the bill so experts can get on the record and make their case. The 2020 legislative session begins on January 8.