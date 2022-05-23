ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Lawmakers and advocates celebrate the passage of the Adult Survivors Act. The bill creates a one year “look-back window” to allow victims of sexual assault, 18 years or older, to file a lawsuit against their offender.

Advocates say New York’s current statute of limitations gives survivors a narrow window to report the assault.

Some lawmakers who are also survivors, gathered with a united front as they shared their personal testimonies.

Assemblywoman and survivor Jessica González, says there is nothing that can undo the sadness, pain and confusion that are a result of sexual abuse, but this bill gives some semblance of justice.

“It is because of each and every survivor that has told their story over and over and over again I feel held, and I feel loved, and I feel validated,” said González.

Key sponsor, Senator Brad Hoylman says the passage of this bill would be a real life line for survivors but also many others.

“This is a new avenue for justice, not only for the survivor but also to identify predators who still may be in places of employment like hospitals, like schools where this abuse may have sadly occurred,” he said.

Marissa Hoechstetter is a survivor of sexual abuse. She says this bill is all about putting the power back into the hands of the survivor.

“You do not even need to exercise that power to know that you now have it. To be here, and to feel that and to know what we have accomplished and be able to accomplish no matter what else happens.. Its an amazing feeling,” said Hoechstetter.

The Adult Survivors act passed unanimously in the Senate, and is now on the way to the Governor’s desk for signature.