Advocate for victims leaves post at Albany County DA’s Office

ALBANY, NY (News10)-A longtime advocate for victims of crimes left her post this week.

Cecilia Walsh has been the communications specialist for District Attorney David Soares’ office since 2011.

And before that, she worked as a victim advocate beginning in 2007.

But when she shifted to the job of spokesperson for the office, it was very clear that she never lost touch with her feelings for those who were left broken, humiliated, and victimized after a crime was committed.

News reporters and photographers are used to seeing her zipping around the Albany County Judicial Center as she moved from her office to various courtrooms gathering any pertinent information that could be shared. In this way she ensured that any public proceedings remained “public”, essentially offering access and transparency to all the residents of the Capital Region.

This week, Cecelia started a new chapter in her career with the Department of Labor’s Division of Employment and Workforce Solutions as their point person for New York State’s Cannabis Workforce Development and Training Programs.

She told News10’s Anya Tucker that she is looking forward to the move as an exciting new adventure. But many in the news business will surely miss seeing her while covering crime, its fallout and the victim’s seeking justice in Albany County.

Cecelia was there for some of the highest profile, and toughest cases. As in 2008, when 15-year-old Jermayne Timmons fired a shot at a rival but ended up killing 10-year-old Kathina Thomas as she stood on her stoop, falling into her mother’s arms.

There was Ted Mero, the former Albany City Water Department employee, who was convicted of killing his former roommate Megan Cunningham and Shelby Countermine of Schenectady.

There were countless other cases when Cecelia was there making sure the victims and their loved ones were remembered during news interviews.

DA Soares sent News10 this statement, “Cecelia began her career in our office using her voice as an advocate for victims. All of those strengths made her the perfect person to represent our organization. Cecelia could take the most complex legal issues and distill them to make those issues relatable. As communication avenues evolved, she rose up to embrace those challenges. Lawyers tend to talk A LOT!!! Reducing legal procedures or outcomes to fit 120 characters is a talent few possess. Cecelia made it look easy. We didn’t just lose a fantastic public information officer. We lost the quick-witted friend in the hallway, the sober voice of reason in the bunker, and the sister that worked to keep the family together.”