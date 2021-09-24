Advisory: Lane closures planned on I-90 and Adirondack Northway

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising motorists to expect a single lane closure on westbound I-90 in the City of Albany, between Exits 6A and 6, and one of two lanes to be closed on the northbound I-787 ramp to westbound I-90.

Between 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, until 1 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, DOT plans for work over Erie Boulevard as part of an ongoing bridge maintenance project. 

Drivers are also advised that eastbound I-90 Exit 6A will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 25, between 2 a.m. – 8 a.m. for roadwork.

DOT plans a detoured over the Patroon Island Bridge to Exit 7, where drivers can exit and re-enter I-90 westbound to reach Exit 6A. 

In addition, DOT advises motorists to expect additional rolling lane closures on the southbound Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87) between Exits 16 and 15 in northern Saratoga County, from 4 a.m. – 1 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 25, for maintenance work. 

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. 

All work is weather dependent, drivers are reminded to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

