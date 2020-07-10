Advisory issued after three Rensselaer County residents test positive after flight

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Health Department has issued an advisory after they say three county residents tested positive for COVID-19 after a flight. The flight landed in Albany on Monday departing originally from Georgia. The flight was Delta Air Lines flight 4815.

The three residents started experiencing symptoms on Tuesday and were tested. The positive test results came back positive on Friday.

Anyone who was a passenger on Flight 4815 from Georgia to Albany is advised to immediately contact the county Health Department in their home county. Rensselaer County residents who were passengers on Flight 4815 can call the county Health Department at 518-270-2655.

