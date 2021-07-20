Advisory: COVID cases linked to multi-church event in Washington County

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Three local health departments are asking parishioners who participated in a multi-church event between Saturday, July 10, and Saturday, July 17 to get tested for COVID-19 after more than a dozen cases have been reported in individuals who attended the event as of Tuesday.

The week-long event was held in a tent in Washington County, in a field off of Burgoyne Avenue in the town of Kingsbury.

“Contact tracers and public health administrators from the three counties have been working collaboratively this week as it became evident that this event was a common denominator in a growing number of COVID-19 cases,” said Warren County.

Public health officials in Saratoga, Warren, and Washington County are asking people who attended the event to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, self-isolate, and get tested before going to any gatherings or other events.

Residents who have questions about this advisory should call their local health departments: