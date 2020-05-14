Adventures from home: Poets’ Walk

RED HOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Poets’ Walk sits along the banks of the Hudson River. The land was first cleared 300 years-ago for farming. In 1848 owners Franklin H. Delano and Laura Astor replaced the farms with a landscape garden and laid out several grassy clearing all linked together by meandering paths. The paths lead to a spectacular view out over the Hudson and the Catskill Mountains.

Two great writes enjoyed the garden estate known as Steen Valetje, Washington Irving, and Fitz-Greene Halleck. In 1996 Scenic Hudson renamed the estate Poets’ Walk Park in their honor.

Walls of trees separate the different meadows at Poets’ Walk.

The meadows are cut every two years and are filled with birds and ground animals. Along the gravel pathways are benches to sit and look out over the fields and admire the trees. It’s an easy half-mile, 15-minute walk from the parking area to the Overlook Pavilion. Just remember, on the way back, it’s a slight uphill climb. If you are up for an even walk, there are two other paths to take from the Overlook Pavilion.

The path forks just past the Overlook, and the right-hand branch leads down an old farm road in the wood to the Summerhouse, about a quarter of a mile away.

If you turn left at the fork, the path makes an easy half-mile descent to The Lookout with closers views of the Hudson River, the Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge, and the Catskill Mountains.

Poets’ Walk is located on River Rd in Red Hook, N.Y.

