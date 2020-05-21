Adventures from home: Olana State Historic Site

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Olana State Historic Site sits on top of a hill overlooking the Hudson River to the west. The house was built on a 250-acre estate for famous Hudson River School artist Frederic Chruch, his wife Isabel, and their children.

Olana State Historic Site offers commanding view up and down the Hudson River.

The site is open to the public, but due to the pandemic, the gift shop is closed, and there are no tours at this time. That doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the miles of trails, the small lake and the majestic views from the house.

The small lake offers a soothing view for a picnic.

Olana sits across the river from Catskill on route 9G. You can download a free audio tour for a self-guided tour.

