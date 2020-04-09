Adventures from home: Making Ossobuco

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10) -With everyone at home, many not working and money tight, making a flavorful meal as a family is a great way to spend the day. You don’t need expensive food items to make a great meal.

Buying cheaper cuts of meat and using what you have at home to make a savory meal is easy to do.

You can use any meat you want for this simple recipe. Don’t worry if you don’t have everything; you can substitute.

You can use beef shanks, pork loins, or any tough meat.

Chop up a medium onion, a cup of celery and a cup of carrots.

Dredge the meat with seasoned flour and sear both sides of the meat, then set aside.

Save the pan drippings, add the onion, celery and carrots to it and saute for about 4 minutes.

Deglaze the pan with a cup of dry wine, then add a half cup of broth; it doesn’t matter the kind. Remember, just use what you have. There is no need to go back out to the store.

Bring to a boil, then add the the meat. Make sure to cover the pan.

In an instapot, set on manual for 30 min, once done let it sit for 10 min before letting out the steam.

If you are using an oven, preheat to 350. Put the meat in a pan, cover with the sauce, seal it tight with aluminum foil and bake for 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Check to see the liquid level in the pan. it should be halfway up the meat. Add broth if need and cook till fork tender.

If it needs to be thickened, make a cornstarch slurry, with equal parts water and cornstarch.

Serve on egg noodles, mashed potatoes or rice.

