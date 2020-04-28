Adventures from home: Grilling steak

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10)–When the sun is out don’t waste a grilling day.

Today, we have a ribeye but you can use this method with any cut of steak you have on hand.

You want to take out the meat about 20 minutes before cooking, this is to raise the temperature and as you do that, you are going to use a dry salt brine on the meat.

Salt will soak into the meat causing the muscle to relax and make the meat tender.

Make sure to cover the steak completely, even the sides, with coarse salt. Let the salt stay on for no more than 15 minutes or your steak could be too salty for you to enjoy.

As the meat is sitting, fire up your grill and get it up to temperature. You want a hot grill when you lay the steaks on it.

You can use a small tray with wood chips to add a smokey flavor to the meat. This also works well with chicken.

Now that our meat has warmed up and the salt has sat on it, it’s time to rinse the salt off the steak. Make sure you rinse all of the salt off.

Pat the meat dry, you don’t want any water left on the steak.

Next, we want to season our steak, there are many different seasonings to use.

So, use whichever one you like.

Try a new seasoning. or just use salt and pepper on your steak.

To season rub a high temperature oil all over the steak, I like avocado oil.

Use an oil that is meant for high temperatures.

Once lightly coated in the oil, add your seasoning to all sides of the meat and make sure you press it in.

Now, it’s time to grill.

Lay the steak out on the grill, and cook to your desired temperature.

One way to check is by feeling between your thumb and forefinger on your hand, this is how your steak should feel when it’s medium-rare.

After resting the steak is ready to enjoy.

When done put the steak on a plate and let it rest for a few minutes. If you cut it to soon all those juices will run out.

