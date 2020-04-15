RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Social distance shouldn’t keep you in your house 24/7. Get out and head into town while practicing social distancing. Yes, most stores and businesses are closed but the goal is not to go shopping but to explore.
Explore your town with your family and take the time to really look around and find some of the hidden gems.
Make it a contest, see who can find the more interesting picture.
Look at walls, down alleyways, and in front of stores.
It is the middle of April and many towns have flowers planted along with trees that are blossoming, so think about the colors.
While you’re out, remember to practice social distancing and follow the guidelines set by health officials.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES:
- West Virginia senators concerned about COVID-19’s impact on black lung clinics
- Former state Senate Majority Leader to leave prison after getting coronavirus
- Adventures from home: Exploring your town with photography
- Rotterdam police warn of power outages and road closures
- Dairy farmers hit hard by ongoing pandemic