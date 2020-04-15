Live Now
Pres. Trump, White House Coronavirus Task Force hold briefing

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Adventures from home: Exploring your town with photography

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RHINEBECK, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Social distance shouldn’t keep you in your house 24/7. Get out and head into town while practicing social distancing. Yes, most stores and businesses are closed but the goal is not to go shopping but to explore.

This sign is one of many posted at business in Catskill, N.Y. Wednesday.

Explore your town with your family and take the time to really look around and find some of the hidden gems.

A no dogs in the park sign in Catskill N.Y.

Make it a contest, see who can find the more interesting picture.

Brick walls make for a good subject, this one is in Saugerties, N.Y.

Look at walls, down alleyways, and in front of stores.

This doll is sitting in a planter in front of a closed antique shop in the heart of Catskill, N.Y.

It is the middle of April and many towns have flowers planted along with trees that are blossoming, so think about the colors.

Its spring time and many towns have flowering trees that make for a great subject.

While you’re out, remember to practice social distancing and follow the guidelines set by health officials.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak