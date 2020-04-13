Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Adventures at Home: Getting started livestreaming your hobbies

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At a time when more people are spending more of their time at home, the question comes up: How can you bring your art or skills to people across all that distance? Learn how to get started livestreaming on Facebook, using anything with a camera and a microphone; even your smartphone can get the job done.

Latest posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak