GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At a time when more people are spending more of their time at home, the question comes up: How can you bring your art or skills to people across all that distance? Learn how to get started livestreaming on Facebook, using anything with a camera and a microphone; even your smartphone can get the job done.
Latest posts:
- NY Senator battling coronavirus released from Albany Med
- Pennsylvania 93-year-old with ‘I need more beer’ sign gets her wish
- Trump, top officials debate when to reopen the economy
- Local humane society offering free pet food April 17
- Adventures at Home: Getting started livestreaming your hobbies