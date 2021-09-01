ADUSA Grocery Distribution hosting career fair Wednesday

SCHODACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – ADUSA, a grocery distributor servicing Hannaford stores, is holding a career fair to hire more than 100 new employees. It’s running until 6 p.m. on Wednesday at 970 Route 9 in Schodack Landing.

“The past 18 months has been an unprecedented time for grocery,” said Dave Delon, Site Leader. “We’re excited to welcome more than 100 new associates into our distribution center, where we not only offer competitive compensation and benefits, but also a culture of care and the opportunity to grow a career.”

The center is aiming to hire over 100 warehouse associates and up to 30 truck drivers. New hires in the warehouse can make up to $30.33 per hour and drivers can make starting salaries of $85,000 with an additional sign-on bonus.

Applicants should pre-schedule their interviews. Masks and social distancing are required at the event.