Head to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society to meet your next furry best friend today!

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thinking about adopting a dog? Head to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society from April 11 to 15 for a special adoption event! All dogs one year and older will have $50 adoption fees.

During this special week, if you take a dog home on foster-to-adopt, the $50 fee will be applied when you finalize. To see all dogs available for adoption, click here.

The humane society is also in desperate need of wet dog food. Other supplies needed can be found here.