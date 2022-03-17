SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 2022 Adirondack Sports Expo will happen this weekend at the Saratoga City Center. Admission is free and shows start on Saturday, March 19, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 20, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

New York’s Sports, Health, and Fitness Expo will feature 175 exhibitors from recreation to travel, health, sports and fitness, and outdoor sports activities. Officials said the City Center air filtration system has been updated, with hand sanitizer stations provided throughout the exhibit hall. Masks are optional.