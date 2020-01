ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- New legislation in New York State is designed to help New York's craft beverage industry as well as the movie theater business.

Boosting the craft beverage industry through movie theaters is one of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's State of the State goals this year. Under his proposal, customers of age could purchase one alcoholic beverage "per transaction" as long as they have tickets to a PG-13 or higher rated movie.