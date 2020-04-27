Adirondack Wine & Food Festival shifts to September dates

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Amid other summer events having to change their planned dates as COVID-19 concerns and CDC guidelines continue, the 2020 Adirondack Wine & Food Festival is now set to be held in September.

This year’s festival, originally planned for June 27-28, is now set for Sept. 26-27. Adirondack Festivals LLC, which organizes the annual event, said the new date was chosen in order to stay safe while also staying within the realm of favorable weather.

“Nothing is more important than the well-being of our attendees and vendors,” said Sasha Pardy, owner of Adirondack Festivals LLC, in a news release Monday. “But we remain hopeful that come September, we are able to host our festival barring any federal, state or local regulations that would prohibit it. We are treating this pandemic very seriously and we will do everything we can to make our event as safe as possible for everyone in attendance.”

The event, now set for its sixth year, brings 120 state breweries, wineries and food vendors to Lake George for a farmer’s market-style celebration of locally-created food and drink.

Organizers are also planning to divert some proceeds to aid for those in need.

A portion of all ticket sales and income from water sales at this year’s festival will go to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks. The festival has supported the organization for the past three years. Last year, the effort raised $15,000 for the organization. This year, organizers cited the impact of coronavirus on families involved in the program.

“Funding to support our community is being jeopardized as we all experience these economic uncertainties,” Moon said. “It is only through our partnerships with those like the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival that we are able to continue to support the youth of our community.”

Last year, the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival generated around $3.5 million in revenue, which included over 4,000 hotel room stays in the area.

