Adirondack Wine & Food Festival canceled for second year in a row

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Despite many events looking for ways to happen in 2021 as people get COVID-19 vaccines, the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival will not be among them.

In an announcement on Facebook Tuesday, festival organizers announced that the 2021 fest would be pushed back to June 25-26, 2022, after consulting guidance from the state department of health that led them to believe the event would not be viable.

“It would severely change the flow and feel of the event that our attendees have come to know and love over the years,” organizers wrote. “For those reasons, we don’t believe we could hold an event that our attendees, vendors, and staff would be happy with.”

The festival had been planned for June 26-27.

The annual festival brings a wave of craft breweries and local eateries to the village, one of many events that draws traffic to Lake George during the summer.

The decision came swifter than last year, when the festival was postponed to September before being canceled outright. At that time, organizers said they had hoped to use regulations around farmers markets in order to safely hold the event.

The goal now is to make next year’s festival as safe and welcoming as it can be.

“Most importantly the health and safety of our attendees, vendors, volunteers, and employees are of the utmost importance to us,” the post says. “We want to do our part of stopping the spread and keeping our community safe!”