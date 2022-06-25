LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saturday’s heat did not keep people away from the Adirondack Wine and Food Festival. Owner of the festival and co-owner of the Adirondack Winery, Sasha Pardy, says, “well we had about 4,000 people today. We expect about 3,000 tomorrow. It’s a beautiful day in Lake George and people are here sampling from 120 different vendors from all over New York State.”

From a coffee shop in Gloversville, “we’re here mainly to help out everyone bounce around the wine festival and we’re here to sober them up,” says Cullen Enders of Upstate Coffee.

To a brewery and distillery right across the street form the festival, "there's a lot of people that come here for the wine. There's a lot of people that come here and see us and they're like, 'ooh whiskey'. We're super happy to see that," says Ian Quillinan with Adirondack Brewery and High Peaks Distilling, "same thing with the beer, now we have cider and seltzer over there too. It's great for an event like this to have such a wide variety of stuff available."

The festival is in its sixth year and, like many events, this is the first time back since pre-pandemic. “A lot of our vendors are a little short staffed. We’ve had a couple drop out here for that reason,” Pardy explains, “it’s been a really long and hard day; actually a couple weeks for our staff. But these guys have been here since 6 a.m. setting up selling their products. They’re working really, really hard so it’s great to see that hard work pay off in the form of sales.”

Pardy says tickets are still available for Sunday; which is the last day of the festival. A portion of all proceeds will also benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks.