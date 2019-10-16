Adirondack Thunder visits local Stewart’s Shops locations

(NEWS10)– We’re just days away from the Adirondack Thunder’s home opener, and the hockey team is celebrating by meeting the fans.

Members of the hockey team will be greeting fans at three Stewart’s Shops locations this Wednesday, October 16. They’ll be handing out souvenirs and game tickets. Check below for details.

Locations & Times

James Henry and Robbie Payne 196 Warren Street, Glens Falls 1 to 2 p.m.

Ryan Walker and Tomy Parran 86 West Avenue, Saratoga Springs 1 to 2 p.m.

Felix Girard and Gabriel Verpaelst 605 Loudon Road, Latham 3 to 4 p.m.

The Adirondack Thunder is an affiliate of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. They are the Capital Region’s only professional hockey team. They will be hosting the Worcester Railers on Saturday, October 19, at 7 p.m. at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. Visit the team’s website here for a look at their schedule.