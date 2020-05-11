Adirondack Thunder to make Dunkin’ delivery at Glens Falls Hospital

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Thunder hockey team is partnering up with Dunkin’ this week in a show of support to Glens Falls Hospital’s medical workers.
Tadd Sipowicz, the team’s director of business development, and the Adirondack Thunder mascot will deliver more than 600 donuts to healthcare staff at the hospital at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 12 at the hospital’s west enterance.
The delivery comes in honor of National Nurses Week, an occasion this year celebrating the efforts of nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an interview in April, the Adirondack Thunder said they were still planning for their next season to go as planned. The 2019-20 ECHL season was suspended in March due to coronavirus.
More on coronavirus
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Latest stories
- As countries restart, WHO warns about lack of virus tracing
- Saratoga County coronavirus update
- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany host food distribution for community
- Some parts of New York are ready to reopen, Governor outlines reopening plan
- Universal Basic Income pilot program to launch in Hudson