Gov. Cuomo: some areas ready to reopen by the end of the week

Adirondack Thunder to make Dunkin’ delivery at Glens Falls Hospital

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Thunder hockey team is partnering up with Dunkin’ this week in a show of support to Glens Falls Hospital’s medical workers.

Tadd Sipowicz, the team’s director of business development, and the Adirondack Thunder mascot will deliver more than 600 donuts to healthcare staff at the hospital at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 12 at the hospital’s west enterance.

The delivery comes in honor of National Nurses Week, an occasion this year celebrating the efforts of nurses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview in April, the Adirondack Thunder said they were still planning for their next season to go as planned. The 2019-20 ECHL season was suspended in March due to coronavirus.

