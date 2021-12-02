Adirondack Thunder receive Laberge, Stevens from Utica Comets

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
adirondack thunder banner

Players from the Adirondack Thunder will deliver tickets to local military organizations before Veterans Day.(Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Adirondack Thunder, forwards Sam Laberge and Luke Stevens have been assigned to the team. Laberge returns to the Thunder after appearing in seven games with the Comets since his recall on November 1.

Laberge In those seven games, racked up two goals and two assists. He has recorded five assists In five games with the Adirondack Thunder this season.

Stevens joins the team after appearing in four games with the Utica Comets this season, their AHL affiliate. The son of three-time NHL All-Star Kevin Stevens is a native of Duxbury, Massachusetts. Stevens played college hockey at Yale University and was a fifth-round draft pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE_1280X720

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19