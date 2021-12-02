Adirondack Thunder receive Laberge, Stevens from Utica Comets

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Adirondack Thunder, forwards Sam Laberge and Luke Stevens have been assigned to the team. Laberge returns to the Thunder after appearing in seven games with the Comets since his recall on November 1.

Laberge In those seven games, racked up two goals and two assists. He has recorded five assists In five games with the Adirondack Thunder this season.

Stevens joins the team after appearing in four games with the Utica Comets this season, their AHL affiliate. The son of three-time NHL All-Star Kevin Stevens is a native of Duxbury, Massachusetts. Stevens played college hockey at Yale University and was a fifth-round draft pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in 2015.