Adirondack Thunder players to head to Empire State Plaza Ice Rink

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Players from the Adirondack Thunder will make a special appearance at the Empire State Plaza Ice Rink on January 12. Fans are invited to get onto the ice for a 45-minute skate beginning at 3 p.m.

The players will meet with fans, sign autographs and take photos from 4 to 4:30 p.m.

After starting the new year with four consecutive road games, the Thunder will return home to Cool Insuring Arena in downtown Glens Falls to take on the Maine Mariners on Wednesday, January 15. Face-off is at 7 p.m. After the Maine match-up, five of Thunder’s seven remaining January games will be played at home.