Adirondack Thunder plans weekend annual food drive and family fun day series

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
Players from the Adirondack Thunder will deliver tickets to local military organizations before Veterans Day.(Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Thunder will be celebrating the return of its annual food drive on Friday, December 10, at Cool Insuring Arena to benefit the Open Door Mission. Fans attending Friday’s game are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item. The game begins at 5:30 p.m.

Fans who participate in the food drive will receive a free ticket to the Adirondack Thunder’s home game on the following Friday, December 17. Donations will go to the Open Door Mission, a non-profit organization that operates a shelter and food pantry in downtown Glens Falls.

On Sunday, December 12, the team will host Kids Day as part of this season’s ongoing Family Fun Day series, complete with a bounce house and free bobbleheads to the first 1,000 kids to pass through the turnstiles. The game is part of this season’s Family Fun Day “hat trick” package, which includes three reserved seats, three popcorns, and three soft drinks for $54.

“Family Fun Days are a great way for families to experience the excitement of Adirondack Thunder hockey, and Kids Day is another way to make our games even more appealing to children,” said Adirondack Thunder President Jeff Mead. “We’re excited about our Sunday matinee series which is designed to be both affordable and convenient for families.”

For more information on ticket packages, call (518) 480-3355 or by visiting ECHLThunder.com. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

