Adirondack Thunder offering Family Fun Day ticket packages for 8 Sunday home games

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Thunder is offering Family Fun Day ticket packages for eight Sunday home games throughout the regular season at Cool Insuring Arena. The special “hat trick” package includes three reserved seats, three popcorn, and three soft drinks for only $54.

“The Family Fun Day ticket packages are a fun, affordable way for our fans to take in the exciting ECHL action at Cool Insuring Arena,” said Adirondack Thunder President Jeff Mead. “We are proud to offer Capital Region families an exciting entertainment option during the regular hockey season that will appeal to children as well as adults. ”

The Sunday ticket packages will be available for the following 3 p.m. home games at Cool Insuring Arena:

  • Sunday, November 14 vs. Utah Grizzlies
  • Sunday, December 12 vs. Maine Mariners
  • Sunday, December 19 vs. Newfoundland Growlers
  • Sunday, January 2 vs. Trois-Rivieres Lions
  • Sunday, March 13 vs. Maine Mariners
  • Sunday, April 3 vs. Maine Mariners
  • Sunday, April 10 vs. Worcester Railers
  • Sunday, April 17 vs. Newfoundland Growlers

Family Fun Day ticket packages, as well as tickets to all Thunder home games, are available for purchase at the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena or online at ECHLThunder.com.

The Thunder offers fans $20 ticket vouchers available at 80 Stewart’s Shops in Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties. Vouchers include a reserved seat, popcorn and soda for any home game, pending availability. Each voucher may be redeemed for any available Silver Section seats at the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena, while supplies last.

For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

