Adirondack Thunder offering $10 tickets to home opener

The flags fly at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, N.Y., where the Adirondack Thunder are set to play again in October. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Who doesn’t love a good deal on tickets? The Capital Region’s only professional hockey team, The Adirondack Thunder, will be offering fans $10 tickets to the upcoming home opener during a Flash Sale beginning Friday, October 1 at 10 a.m.

The discounted tickets will reportedly only be made available for select seats through Saturday, October 2 at 10 a.m. or while supplies last and can be purchased online.

The home opener game will take place on Saturday, October 23 at the Cool Insuring Arena in downtown Glens Falls. The Thunder will play against the Newfoundland Growlers at 7 p.m.

“We are excited to kick-off the hockey season by offering fans and families a special discount to enjoy the excitement of Adirondack Thunder hockey on Opening Night,” said Adirondack Thunder President Jeff Mead. “We look forward to celebrating the return of professional hockey to the Capital Region and giving our fans plenty to cheer about at Cool Insuring Arena.”

Additionally, the team announced that the first 3,000 fans with paid admission on opening night will receive a free light up glow stick, courtesy of Sky Zone. A youth jersey giveaway will also take place for the first 1,000 kids 14 and under who attend the season opener, courtesy of Glens Falls Hospital.

Additional information, including the regular season schedule and ticket sales, can be found on the team’s website.