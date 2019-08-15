Adirondack Thunder, New Jersey Devils renew affiliation agreement

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder announced Thursday that they have renewed their affiliation agreement with the New Jersey Devils for this upcoming season.

The 2019-20 season will be the third one that the Devils and the Thunder have had an official partnership together. The partnership between the two teams began back on August 8, 2017. This happened as a result of a previous “informal working agreement” that was in place for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

“We are happy to once again be a part of the New Jersey Devils’ organization this season,” Adirondack Thunder Governor Ed Moore said on behalf of the Adirondack Civic Center Coalition. “Our relationship is great and now that we are entering year three, we believe that it will only get stronger. With the additions and improvements that New Jersey made this off-season, we are excited to see what this year has in store for the entire organization.”

“On behalf of the New Jersey Devils, we are pleased to continue our partnership for the 2019-20 season with our ECHL affiliate, the Adirondack Thunder.” New Jersey Devils Executive Vice President/Assistant General Manager Tom Fitzgerald said. “Giving players consistent ice-time and exposure in all situations at the ECHL Level will help them develop throughout all levels of the New Jersey Devils organization and its affiliates. We are excited to work together with the management, players and coaches for our third consecutive season in Adirondack.”

Full Season Ticket Holders for Adirondack Thunder will have the opportunity once again to enjoy a Devils home game at the Prudential Center in Newark as part of their season ticket holder benefits.

