Adirondack Thunder excited, cautious for anticipated December hockey season

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Thunder put out a statement Wednesday reacting to the ECHL setting sights on a hockey season start date of December 4 with precautions in place to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited that there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel and an anticipated start date has been selected. With that being said, our main focus is on the health and welfare of our players, staff, and fans. We will be working with local and state government and following all CDC and health department guidelines once we re-open. We can’t wait to welcome back our fans, corporate partners, and community for Thunder Hockey.”

The team, based in Glens Falls, ceased games along with the rest of the ECHL league in March. The Cool Insuring Arena, where the team is based, has held no events since.

The ECHL plans a full 72-game season following the December 4 start date. Earlier in the year, it had been planned for a hopeful start of October 16.

“We are eager to return to hockey, but at this time we believe this decision is prudent for the

safety of our players, employees and fans,” said ECHL Commissioner, Ryan Crelin. “The

ECHL and our Board of Governors are focused on the 2020-21 season and remain optimistic for

the safe reopening of our venues across the continent. We appreciate our partners and fans

continued support and patience, as we work together with our venues, local health officials and

the members of the PHPA’s Executive Committee towards the safe return of ECHL hockey.”

