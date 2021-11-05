Adirondack Thunder annual military appreciation night

The flags fly at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, N.Y., where the Adirondack Thunder are set to play again in October. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The Capital Region’s Adirondack Thunder declares its annual date to honor service members on Military Appreciation Night. Sponsorship for Seats for Service will offer area businesses an opportunity to purchase ticket packages, to donate to local military organizations in the Capital Region.

This year’s reserved date will be held on Saturday, November 13, at 7 p.m. at the Cool Insuring Arena. Sponsorship in three categories will be offered to area businesses in Seats for Service game tickets. All sponsors will be recognized on game night with an emblazoned video board thank you.

Additionally, White Package and Blue Package sponsors will score a Thunder social media blast. Blue Package sponsors will be the exclusive recipients of an autographed Thunder hockey stick.

Packages include:

$450 for 30 tickets (The Red package)

$900 for 60 tickets (The White package)

$1,500 for 100 tickets (The Blue package)

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our fans to show their appreciation and gratitude for those who protect our freedoms every day,” said Adirondack Thunder President Jeff Mead. “Even after they’ve served and come home, our veterans still face battles that can last a lifetime.”

For more information on tickets packages, call (518) 480-3355. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, for the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.