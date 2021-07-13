Adirondack Theatre Festival showing “Slow Food”

WARREN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Adirondack Theatre Festival (ATF) is opening for its 27th season on Tuesday, July 20 with a comedy about marriage named “Slow Food.” The show features three distinguished Broadway, TV, and film actors in two-time Tony Award-nominated actress Johanna Day, Tyrone Mitchell Henderson, and David Beach.

“Slow Food” performances are 7:30 p.m. from July 20 to 25 and July 27 to 31, also at 2 p.m. on July 28 at the Wood Theater. Tickets for “Slow Food” as well as two other shows on the schedule “Minding Miss Mae Mae” and “Traffic & Weather” are on sale now. All seats are $45.

Tickets are available at their website and by calling the box office at (518) 480-4878.