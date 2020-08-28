Adirondack Theatre Festival ships live experiences to audience doorsteps

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Theatre Festival is taking the same step many events like it are, and creating an all-virtual version of their shows for their 26th season.

But unlike those others, a ticket to ATF’s “In the Box” series comes with a series of packages direct to audience doorsteps.

Those boxes might contain clues to help solve a mystery in one show, or supplies for a virtual cruise in another. The first show is by Max Major, a mentalist who has done magic shows for the festival in previous years.

There’s about a week left to buy tickets in enough time to get a box shipped before the first show on September 10. Tickets can be purchased through the Wood Theater, or one of 23 other theaters across the country.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga