Adirondack Theatre Festival ships live experiences to audience doorsteps

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Theatre Festival is taking the same step many events like it are, and creating an all-virtual version of their shows for their 26th season.

But unlike those others, a ticket to ATF’s “In the Box” series comes with a series of packages direct to audience doorsteps.

Those boxes might contain clues to help solve a mystery in one show, or supplies for a virtual cruise in another. The first show is by Max Major, a mentalist who has done magic shows for the festival in previous years.

There’s about a week left to buy tickets in enough time to get a box shipped before the first show on September 10. Tickets can be purchased through the Wood Theater, or one of 23 other theaters across the country.

