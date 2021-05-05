Adirondack Theatre Festival releases show list for 2021 return

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Theatre Festival is making a return in 2021, after its annual cabal of stage shows was called off last year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hosted this summer by the Wood Theater and Glens Falls City Park, the festival’s return starts with a laugh.

“After a long intermission, it seemed appropriate that we open our summer with a comedy,” said Interim Producing Artistic Director Martha Banta, about her play “Slow Food.” “Theater is a lot about human connections and what better way for audiences and actors to return together and connect through laughter.”

Banta is stepping in after the resignation of Chad Rabinovitz at the start of 2021.

The full list goes past just the stage performances the festival is built on. This year’s ATF will also feature 30-minute musical performances outside the Wood Theater, as well as children’s performances returning this year at City Park.

This year’s full list of performances includes:

Slow Food July 20-25, 7:30 p.m.; July 28 and 31, 2 p.m. Written by Wendy MacLeod, directed by Martha Banta Synopsis: “There’s no escape from the world’s worst waiter. On their anniversary, a famished couple battle with an absurd waiter who has them questioning everything from the menu to their marriage! A tender, uproarious comedy that delves deeply into what we hunger for.”

Minding Miss Mae Mae July 25, 2 p.m.; July 26, 7:30 p.m. Written by Phillip Christian Smith, directed by Tyrone Henderson Synopsis: “Barbara is Miss Mae Mae’s home health aide and when Barbara’s son Jordan, the star of a network procedural, comes home ravaged from crystal meth, the women form their own unconventional rehab to detox him. Barbara believes in tough love; Miss Mae Mae, a paraplegic and a pot smoker, believes in the Lord.”

Traffic & Weather Aug. 5-8 and 11-14, 7:30 p.m.; Aug. 7, 11 and 14, 2 p.m. Composed by Adam Schlesinger, directed by Martha Banta Synopsis: “A concert tribute to the Grammy- and Emmy-winning composer, songwriter and producer, and founder of the pop rock band Fountains of Wayne.” Adam Schlesinger died on April 1, 2020 due to coronavirus complications.



Cinderella Goes Disco July 22-24 and 29-30, noon (weather permitting) Written by Shubert Fendrich, directed by Marty McGuire Synopsis: “PB & J Cafe Children’s Theatre returns this year in City Park in partnership with the Crandall Public Library. Bring your own picnic lunch! After receiving an invitation to go to the Prince’s Disco Dance, under-confident Cinderella needs to be told fairy tales by her fairy godmother to be convinced that she is indeed capable of becoming a Disco Princess.”



In a normal summer, the ATF produces a nine-week season at the Wood Theater. The festival has run since 1995, and shares management with the Adirondack Film Festival, which is currently set to return on Oct. 14-17.

Last year, the festival was replaced with the ATF “In The Box” series, a set of livestreamed experiences coupled with boxes of items and activities to create an interactive home experience.