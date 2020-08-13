Adirondack river association plans Ausable River cleanup

WILMINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Ausable River Association, which works to protect streams, lakes and watersheds in parts of the Adirondack Park, announced this week a river cleanup event set for Tuesday, Sept. 8, in the town of Peru.

The Ausable River cleanup comes in association with Adirondack River Rentals. Volunteers will remove trash in and along the Ausable River’s main stem, near Carpenter’s Flats.

The cleanup will run in two shifts, one from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and one from 1 to 3 p.m.

Volunteers are encouraged to provide their own boats, but Adirondack River Rentals will provide sterilized canoes, kayaks and paddle boards to those in need.

This will be a fantastic opportunity to get outside and clean up an important part of the Ausable River, helping to improve the health of the river and Lake Champlain” said Jake Hill, Ausable River Association’s river steward, in a news release Thursday.

Volunteers are required to bring face masks, and social distancing will be maintained as thoroughly as possible through the cleanup.

Those interested in taking part in the cleanup can email the Ausable River Association at events@ausableriver.org.

