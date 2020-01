LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend marks the start of ice bar season in the village and along the lake, with restaurants and hotels setting of winter festivities, music and seasonal drinks.

The Adirondack Pub & Brewery has played host for the last four years to the Funky Ice Festival, a pair of special weekends featuring ice carvings, a special bar and DJ sets with vintage vinyl. The festivities run this Friday and Saturday, and resume on Friday the 31st.