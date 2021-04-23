Adirondack Outlaw under construction at The Great Escape

Groundwork is done to make way for the Adirondack Outlaw, a new attraction coming to The Great Escape’s Ghost Town this summer. (Photo: Jason Lee/Six Flags)

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s a new outlaw town, and this summer guests will be lining up to meet him.

The Great Escape was mid-construction this week on the Adirondack Outlaw, a new ride set to open this summer. It won’t be ready when the park opens on May 1, but will be ready to go soon after.

Park communications official Jason Lee said that parts for the ride had been at the park when the COVID-19 pandemic came in 2020. The original plan was to have it up and running that summer.

The ride will spin visitors in vertical circles, 16 stories into the air, according to information on Six Flags’ website.

The ride is being constructed in the theme park’s Ghost Town area.





Photos: Six Flags Great Escape

The park will be open weekends starting May 1, after hosting this year’s South High Marathon Dance on April 30.

Following that opening, Hurricane Harbor will open on May 29, and the park will shift to daily operation starting June 24.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome our guests back to The Great Escape this season,” said park president Rebecca Wood in a news release. “We continue to keep the health and safety of our guests and team members a top priority, and we are laser-focused on delivering a safe and thrilling experience for our guests during their visit.”

The park is also continuing to seek employees, who can apply online.