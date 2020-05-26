Adirondack Mountain Club offering free memberships to frontline workers

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Adirondack Mountain Club, a nonprofit group protecting state wild areas and promoting outdoor activities, announced Tuesday they are offering free ADK membership to frontline essential workers.

Those classified as frontline by New York include employees working in healthcare, public transportation, emergency services and grocery stores.

ADK membership includes a digital subscription to Adirondac magazine, discounts on lodging, camping and skill workshops, and parking at the Heart Lake Program Center located in the High Peaks Wilderness.

“This is our opportunity to say ‘thanks’ to our front line heroes by helping them connect to that other ‘essential’— our protected trails, summits, and wilderness areas — whether it is to find some quiet or to re-energize with family,” said Michael Barrett, executive director.

Frontline essential workers interested are asked to contact ADK’s membership department at membership@adk.org.

“We are proud to be able to offer this service in support of our essential workers whose work is so vital to our communities. We want to make sure everyone has the tools they need to recreate outdoors safely and responsibly during this tough time,” said Jules Greiner, membership director.

