Amtrak’s Adirondack line is being compromised because of uncertainty that surrounds the host railroad, Canadian National, and their heat order policy. Amtrak says that order could lead to stranded passengers. NEWS10 explains why the Canadian rail company wants more money to safely operate the tracks in Canada.

As the Adirondack Line is limping back to full service, many wonder why the train still can’t get to Montreal. Canadian National (CN), the rail company that manages the tracks north of the border, has speed restrictions when the weather gets hot to prevent wildfires.

According to Amtrak their trains will have to travel just 10 mph once they get into Canada. It could take hours to get to Montreal and that could strand riders because of the federal mandate on how many hours rail crews can be on job.

A CN spokesperson says the speed restriction could be lifted if Amtrak pays for upgrades.

“Amtrak is responsible and has failed to pay for the maintenance required to keep the track at a level that accommodates its service. If Amtrak agrees to make that investment, CN could upgrade the track to a level that would reduce heat restrictions,” said a Canadian National Railway representative.

But, Amtrak says that as part of its agreed-upon contract, they have fulfilled all their financial commitments and obligations to CN.

In a statement Amtrak said, “Unfortunately, Amtrak, CN and NYSDOT did not find a feasible solution for this summer which wouldn’t result in our customers experiencing significant delays of up to four hours or even potentially being stranded midtrip.”

Amtrak says they plan for the Adirondack line to be fully restored by September 2023. But they tell NEWS10 they are working on a more long-term solution, going forward.

New York Senator Charles Schumer shares his frustrations with the historic New York line to Montreal.

“It is extremely disappointing that after months of work to get this important train line up and running, it has been halted due to Canada’s new track restrictions. We need Canada National Railway and the Canadian government to work expeditiously to get the trains running again for the economic corridor, which is vital for both countries,” said Schumer.