Adirondack Jeep Invasion set to roll into Lake George region this June

STONY CREEK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At a time when many Lake George area event organizers are gauging whether or when they can hold their festivities, a new one is heading through the Adirondacks, with engines roaring.

Hundreds of Jeep enthusiasts are set to come to the region in June as part of the first annual Adirondack Jeep Invasion, set for June 18-20.

Those sets of wheels will be rolling into 1,000 Acres Ranch in Stony Creek, west of Lake George. The ranch includes swimming, horseback riding and other amenities in addition to space for the Jeep gathering.

(Photo: Blinker Fluid Productions)

The show is a new version of the New Jersey Jeep Invasion, located in Wildwood, New Jersey, and hosted by Blinker Fluid Productions.

“We like the family feel of the town,” said event host Jamie Longmuir in a news release. “The shops, restaurants and attractions are much like Wildwood, but in the mountains. We don’t do shows in parking lots, the venue is a top priority for us!”

Jeep enthusiasts of all kinds are invited, with around 150 already registered as of early Thursday and an estimated 2 to 3 attendees per Jeep.

The show includes trail rides, vendor spaces, an obstacle course and a “downtown invasion” on Saturday, where enthusiasts will ride to Charles R. Wood Park for a “show and shine” competition.

The competition is limited to the first 100 Jeeps to sign up.

“Our destination offers the lodging, attractions, venues and trails, making it a perfect fit for an event like this that incorporates adventure and is family-friendly,” said Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce Director Gina Mintzer.

Jeep enthusiasts can pre-register online, and can contact the ranch to book other activities while on-site.

The festival takes place in a month that’s grown more sparce than in a pre-COVID year, with both Americade and the Warrensburg Bike Rally calling their events off to September.

Show organizers are closely watching changes in COVID-19 policy as the weeks toward the festival move along.