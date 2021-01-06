Adirondack invasives program sets up sessions on invasives active in the park

KEENE VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program (APIPP) has announced a series of winter events on invasive species in the park, such as the Emerald Ash Borer and Hemlock Woolly Adelgid. Both were found in the Adirondack Park in 2020.
APIPP has set five programs, running from January to April. Their Winter Learning Series works as a chance for anyone with a stake in areas threatened by invasive species to come and learn what they can do to protect their backyards and beyond. That includes ways to help prevent the spread of invasives, as well as the cultivation of home gardens and wildlife.
In the North Country, the Emerald Ash Borer was found in the Adirondack Park in August, on the Schroon River in the town of Chester. The beetle lays eggs in ash trees that hatch and burrow under tree bark, blocking nutrients from being absorbed through the bark.
Shortly thereafter, the DEC also confirmed the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid in the park. The adelgid feeds on ash tree branches, stopping tree growth and spread.
Events on the schedule include:
- Planning for Emerald Ash Borer: Best Practices for Managing Adirondack Ash Woodlands
- APIPP and forestry experts from the St. Lawrence County Soil and Water Conservation District will lead a session on how to protect Adirondack woodlands from the Emerald Ash Borer, an invasive beetle that can be lethal to ash trees.
- January 26, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
- RSVP online
- Take Action Against Hemlock Woolly Adelgid PART 1: Hemlock Woolly Adelgid’s Impacts to Adirondacks Forest
- Researchers from the New York State Hemlock Initiative help guide a session on the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid, an invasive found in the park which feeds on hemlock trees and causes branch die-off. Participants will learn how to identify the invasive in the wild, and how to help control infestations before they grow out of control.
- February 25, 3 – 4:30 p.m.
- RSVP online
- Take Action Against Hemlock Woolly Adelgid PART 2: Citizen Scientist Training – Learn How to Hunt for HWA
- Part 2 of the session on the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid will teach participants how to carry out their own field surveys and collect environmental data to help environmental groups track potential Hemlock Woolly Adelgid infestations, including how those skills can be applied to everyday outdoor activities like hiking and skiing.
- March 3, 10 – 11 a.m.
- RSVP online
- Prevent the Spread of Aquatic Invasive Species: Best Practices for Adirondack Anglers
- This session will instruct anglers on how to reduce the chances of introducing invasive species to Adirondack water bodies. Waders, boats and bait buckets can carry invasive plants or animals to new habitats. Learn how to keep the water safe when going out to fish.
- March 24, 10 – 11 a.m.
- RSVP online
- Green Gardening – Designing with Native Plants & Avoiding Invasive Species
- APIPP and experts from the Native Plant Trust will teach participants how to design landscapes and gardens that utilize native plants and avoid invasive plant species that can damage local ecologies.
- April 14, 10 – 11:30 a.m.
- RSVP online
LATEST STORIES
- Cuomo: March, April projection for large-scale vaccinations
- Rensselaer County Chamber of Commerce announces 2021 board of directors
- Adirondack invasives program sets up sessions on invasives active in the park
- Gov. Cuomo announces proposal to allow online sports betting
- VIDEO: Long line forms as Bills fans prepare for COVID testing