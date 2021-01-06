Adirondack invasives program sets up sessions on invasives active in the park

KEENE VALLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program (APIPP) has announced a series of winter events on invasive species in the park, such as the Emerald Ash Borer and Hemlock Woolly Adelgid. Both were found in the Adirondack Park in 2020.

APIPP has set five programs, running from January to April. Their Winter Learning Series works as a chance for anyone with a stake in areas threatened by invasive species to come and learn what they can do to protect their backyards and beyond. That includes ways to help prevent the spread of invasives, as well as the cultivation of home gardens and wildlife.

In the North Country, the Emerald Ash Borer was found in the Adirondack Park in August, on the Schroon River in the town of Chester. The beetle lays eggs in ash trees that hatch and burrow under tree bark, blocking nutrients from being absorbed through the bark.

Shortly thereafter, the DEC also confirmed the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid in the park. The adelgid feeds on ash tree branches, stopping tree growth and spread.

Events on the schedule include: