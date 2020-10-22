Adirondack Health Institute to offer free insurance help into early 2021

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Adirondack Health Institute announced this week that free assistance with health insurance enrollment will be available to individuals, families and small businesses across eight counties, starting Nov. 1 and lasting until Jan. 31.

People, families and small businesses in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties can apply.

2020’s state enrollment period was extended to year’s end due to COVID-19, but a new period begins on Nov. 1 for new enrollees, and Nov. 16 for those re-enrolling. Enrollees have to apply by Dec. 15 to have insurance in effect at the start of next year.

“We are excited to help people in our communities enroll in a plan that best fits their needs,” said Joyce Porter, AHI, enrollment assistance services and education program manager, in a release. “We also encourage those who would like assistance to schedule a free appointment with us at their earliest convenience and not wait until the last minute to sign up.”

Assistance sessions can help determine eligibility for qualified health plans, Medicaid and child health plans. Another option offered through AHI is the Essential Plan, designed for lower-income residents and with costs as low as $20 per month; or no cost, depending on eligibility.

Adirondack Health Institute can be reached by phone at 1 (800) 872-3740, or online to schedule an appointment.

