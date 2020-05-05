Adirondack Health Institute extends open enrollment to May 15

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Adirondack Health Institute, a not-for-profit health organization run as a collaboration between Hudson Headwaters Health Network, Glens Falls Hospital, St. Lawrence Health System and other providers, and has extended their enrollment period in accordance with the state department of health.

Those looking to get assistance with health insurance enrollment can now do so through May 15. This includes those who are required to enroll in a Qualified Health Plan. Anyone who has lost coverage due to COVID-19 complications or any other reasons have 60 days to enroll.

Enrollment for other insurance services offered by the institute, including Medicaid, Child Health Plus and the Essential Plan are offered year-round.

The institute is also continuing to offer assistance by telephone, in lieu of in-person visits.

The Adirondack Health Institute serves clients in Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Hamilton, Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties. The center can be contacted by phone at 1.866.872.3740 or online at https://ahihealth.org/ease/appointment-request/.

