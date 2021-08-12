Adirondack Harvest Open Farm Week a chance for fun on farms next month

LEWIS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The annual Adirondack Harvest Festival is moving away from a one-day event this year. This year, the festival, held by agricultural group Adirondack Harvest, is spreading its push for sustainable farming and community across a week.

The festival’s Open Farm Week is set for Sept. 13-19, offering farm tours, hands-on activities and more across over 75 events.

Featured events include wine tastings at Four Maples Vineyard in Champlain; pick-your-own pumpkins, a corn maze, wagon rides and a petting zoo at Country Dreams Farm in Plattsburgh; birding hikes at Barred Owl Brook Farm in Essex and Ben Wever Farm in Willsboro; hot air balloon rides at Mossbrook Roots Flower Farm in Keeseville; a medicinal plant workshop and sale at Plattsburgh Botanical Sanctuary; and many more.

“This year, we are inviting community members and visitors to get to know their farming neighbors, see how food is grown, and taste the incredible diversity of products grown and produced here in the Adirondacks, right from the source,” said Laurie Davis of Adirondack Harvest.

In 2018 and 2019, the festival was held at Essex County Fairgrounds. In 2020, it was changed to a mix of self-guided tours, socially distanced in-person events and virtual tours to work around COVID-19.

Each event will include a chance to enter a raffle for $200 in money to spend at any business taking part in the festivities.

Organizers are working with individual farms and businesses to stay coronavirus-safe as situations change.

“It’s important for people to know the people, animals, and land that work together to produce food.” said Ashlee Kleinhammer, board president at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex County. “Open Farm Week is an opportunity for folks to see for themselves how Adirondack Harvest food producers pay special attention to things like animal well-being, soil health, and local food access in the day-to-day work that we do.”