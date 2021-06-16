Adirondack Greek Festival returns, sticking with takeout-only service

SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Souvlaki, spanakopita and a new greek burger are returning to St. George Church; but you’ll still have to get them to go.

The 12th annual Adirondack Greek Festival is returning to the village this July 9-10 from noon to 7 p.m.

Although some of the usual entertainment is gone as COVID-19’s influence remains, the festival features Greek food and ethnic culture.

Festival food can be ordered in-person. Phone and online orders are not being taken.

Social distancing and face masks are being considered optional, but are encouraged.

The festival is staying takeout-only, organized well in advance of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s announcement this week lifting coronavirus-related restrictions for most businesses and events.

The full menu includes gyros, souvlaki, a Greek burger, Greek salads and fries, moussaka, spanakopita, baklava and other pastries.

St. George Church is located at 55 Main St. in the village of South Glens Falls.

