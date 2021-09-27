Adirondack Film Festival takes hybrid approach for return in October

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A recent tradition for the Adirondack Theatre Festival that has brought hundreds of films and thousands of new visitors to the area is returning this year. The hop from stage to screen for the Adirondack Film Festival is happening again.

It was announced on Monday that this year’s festival will be doing things a little differently when it returns on Oct. 14-17, taking a hybrid approach that combines both in-person and virtual attendance, with all films available both ways to facilitate COVID-related social distancing concerns.

“We are pleased to provide Adirondack Film Festival audiences with options to enjoy this great event in whichever way they feel most comfortable,” said Adirondack Theatre Festival Managing Director Tracey Sullivan.

The film festival’s catalogue of showings will be split between Charles R. Wood Theater and the Park Theatre, both in downtown Glens Falls and both past hosts for the festival. Although most showings will be the same whether seen in-person or not, some will vary.

The full lineup features over 70 films, with a lineup set to release on the Adirondack Film Festival website soon.

That list includes full-length feature films, documentaries, short films and music videos, among others. Some featured films include “Language Lessons,” starring Natalie Morales and Mark Duplass, which won an audience award at SxSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas; and “Lie Hard,” a comedy starring Catherine Curtin and Melanie Chandra.

Passes for the Adirondack Film Festival will range from $55 for an individual virtual pass to $140 for an all-access family option, and can be found online. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is required for all in-person events.

“The range and caliber of this year’s films are very exciting,” said festival Producing Artistic Director Miriam Weisfeld. “One of these features will screen at the Chelsea Film Festival in New York City right after AFF. You can see it first in Glens Falls.”