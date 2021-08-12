Adirondack, Catskill campgrounds closing beaches for swimming by Labor Day

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation approved campground on near Cat Mountain in the Adirondacks. (News 8 WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Campgrounds and day-use areas across New York will begin closing their beaches for swimming this week.

Beaches will begin closing swimming opportunities in August as many lifeguards will return to school for the Fall semester. Many will close in August, with all closing by the Labor Day holiday.

New York State’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced the closure of beaches for swimming at the spots they manage in the Adirondacks and Catskills. Beaches will be open to visitors, but swimming will not be allowed without a lifeguard.

The DEC listed the following schedule for when each campground and day-use area will close for swimming: