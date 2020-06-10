Adirondack Balloon Festival grounded for 2020

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Balloon Festival has been canceled for 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The event was originally set for Sept. 17 through 20.

Organizers say this decision comes after much thought and deliberation. They do not feel like people will be able to properly socially distance themselves as the event draws tens of thousands of people.

The president of the festival’s board of directors, Mark Donahue, says that the board held discussions with state officials and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as part of their decision-making process.

Donahue goes on to say they did not feel it was appropriate to ask local businesses struggling during the pandemic to support the festival. He also said that waiting until 2021 will give the state time to create guidelines to keep people safe at large-scale events like the Balloon Festival.

The Board is already looking toward 2021 and plans to hold fundraising events in the fall of 2020. The dates for next year’s festival will be Sept. 23 through 26.

