QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new place to bury the hatchet is open for business.

Adirondack Axe, an indoor axe throwing facility, officially opened its doors for business in mid December. The location is the first of its kind in the Queensbury, Lake George area.

For more information on activities and events, visit their website: https://www.adirondackaxe.com/about